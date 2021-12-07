Nick Cannon’s Infant Son Zen Has Died: ‘It Was a Malignant Tumor In His Head’

Nick Cannon announced on Tuesday (Dec. 7) that his youngest child, son Zen, died on Sunday. The artist shared the news on the Nick Cannon Show by introducing a photo of the infant, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott.

The actor and musician said that it had been an exciting summer, with Zen arriving on June 23. But not long after, he noticed that his little boy seemed to have a “sinus thing” as well as a “nice-sized head,” joking that he himself had a “Cabbage Patch Kid head.” Being a concerned father of seven, Cannon wanted to get his son checked out.

It turns out that Zen’s sinuses were fine, but instead, he had fluid buildup in his head. “We found it was a malignant tumor in his head,” an emotional Cannon revealed, noting that the little boy had to have a shunt put in to drain the fluid. “We were faithful and hopeful for that time. He was still playing with all his brothers and sisters. I embraced every moment.”

Cannon — who also shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Belland, and twin boys Zion and Zillion with Abby de la Rosa — revealed that things took a turn for the worse around Thanksgiving. “The tumor began to grow a lot faster,” he tearfully explained. “This weekend I made a valiant effort to spend the most quality time with Zen. … We woke up on Sunday and I was like, ‘I feel like I want to go to the water, be close to the ocean.’ … Holding my son for the last time, it was a beautiful setting.”

The star assured viewers that despite his tremendous loss, he’ll be OK.

“[God] puts the most and heaviest weight on the shoulders of his strongest soldiers, so I’m here to show that I can fight through this,” he said. “I’m feeling it, I’m vulnerable, I’m open, but I’m going to make it through. This is a special show dedicated to my beautiful son Z.”

Watch his emotional announcement below.