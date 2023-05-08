Nick Cannon Reveals His Huge Annual Salary to Shoot Down ‘Deadbeat Dad’ Allegations

Nick Cannon clapped back at the haters calling him a bad dad in a new interview published on Sunday (May 7) by sharing his yearly salary.

“I’ve been villianized,” he said in a sit-down with The Los Angeles Times regarding his decision to have 12 kids with six different women, including five new additions in the last year. “I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So therefore I get this deadbeat dad title.”

The host of The Masked Singer used the interview to address a report from last fall that he pays $3 million in child support each year. “That’s not a lot of money. When you think about my lifestyle, I have to generate at least $100 million a year,” he countered, before confirming to the paper he brings in $100 million annually. “Everybody thinks Ryan Seacrest has tons of money. I do everything that he does times 10. Well, not times 10 — times three. Because he does a lot.”

Elsewhere during the chat, Cannon also maintained that part of the reason he fathered so many kids in the past year was due to his people-pleasing personality. He said of his partners, “A lot of them are in the same age group” and added, “I just wanted to give them what they desired. I kept saying, ‘I can handle it.'”

Though Cannon is currently juggling multiple projects including The Masked Singer, Wild ‘n Out and his new AMP radio show The Daily Cannon, he’s currently stepping in to guest host FOX’s Beat Shazam while his close pal Jamie Foxx recovers from his recent hospitalization.