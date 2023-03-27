Nick Cannon Had the Perfect Response When Told His ‘Pull Out Game Is Trash’

Nick Cannon is loving being a baby daddy, and the Masked Singer host joined Audacy’s Hot 104.1 this week, where he discussed keeping healthy relationships with the mothers of his 12 children.

“I have so much respect and admiration for the individual,” Cannon explained. “Everybody has their challenges – but when you really understand this woman has given the greatest sacrifice, and sacrificed her body to bring a child into [this world], that’s the best gift any man could ask for. Regardless of what goes on in any scenario, I’m gonna always show love and respect. I’ll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children.”

Of course, the radio hosts went on to poke some fun at Cannon, telling him that his “pull out game is trash.” In response, the comedian joked, “Or my insert game is amazing.”

Cannon shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, who gave birth to her third baby with Cannon, Beautiful Zeppelin, less than two months prior to his youngest child, daughter Halo’s birth. He shares the 3-month-old with model Alyssa Scott.

He is also dad to Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; Legendary Love, whose mom is Bre Tiesi; and Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

On child support payments, Cannon says he gives whatever his children’s mothers ask for. “It ain’t even about a monthly allowance or amount of money because I don’t give myself that. What they need, they get it,” he shared. “There’s never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn’t receive…. That’s why they call me the provider.”

Listen to the full Hot 104.1 interview here and below.