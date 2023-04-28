Nick Cannon Is Glad ‘Red Table Talk’ Is Ending: ‘That Toxic Table’

Nick Cannon spoke out on his new radio show Friday (April 28) about the end of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk.

According to The Daily Cannon host, the Facebook Watch show — which also stars Willow and Jada Pinkett Smith’s mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris — being axed was a “good” thing, particularly in light of Will Smith‘s viral slap at the 2022 Oscars.

“If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn’t have slapped the sh– out of Chris Rock,” he said, according to Entertainment Tonight, referring to the Facebook series as “that toxic table.”

“That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table,” Cannon went on. “I don’t want to know all this sh– about y’all. I just want to mind my Black-owned business. I don’t want to be up in everybody else’s kitchen. Keep that sh– to y’all selves.”

Over the course of Red Table Talk‘s 129 episodes, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star joined his family multiple times to talk about their personal lives. In one memorable 2020 segment, he and his wife opened up in a one-on-one conversation about their private separation and the latter’s ensuing “entanglement” with singer August Alsina.

Cannon’s aversion to hearing about the Smith family’s private business is a bit ironic considering how public he’s been over the years about his own life — particularly his belief in “consensual non-monogamy” and the dozen kids he’s birthed with six different women, five of whom have been born since last summer.