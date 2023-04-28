×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Nick Cannon Is Glad ‘Red Table Talk’ Is Ending: ‘That Toxic Table’

The radio host blamed Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars on the series.

Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon attends Hip Hop Health: Mind Over Music on April 7, 2023 in New York City. Shareif Ziyadat/GI

Nick Cannon spoke out on his new radio show Friday (April 28) about the end of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk.

According to The Daily Cannon host, the Facebook Watch show — which also stars Willow and Jada Pinkett Smith’s mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris — being axed was a “good” thing, particularly in light of Will Smith‘s viral slap at the 2022 Oscars.

Related

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon Refuses to Believe He ‘Fumbled’ Mariah Carey Marriage

“If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn’t have slapped the sh– out of Chris Rock,” he said, according to Entertainment Tonight, referring to the Facebook series as “that toxic table.”

“That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table,” Cannon went on. “I don’t want to know all this sh– about y’all. I just want to mind my Black-owned business. I don’t want to be up in everybody else’s kitchen. Keep that sh– to y’all selves.”

Over the course of Red Table Talk‘s 129 episodes, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star joined his family multiple times to talk about their personal lives. In one memorable 2020 segment, he and his wife opened up in a one-on-one conversation about their private separation and the latter’s ensuing “entanglement” with singer August Alsina.

Cannon’s aversion to hearing about the Smith family’s private business is a bit ironic considering how public he’s been over the years about his own life — particularly his belief in “consensual non-monogamy” and the dozen kids he’s birthed with six different women, five of whom have been born since last summer.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad