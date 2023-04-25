Nick Cannon Is Praying For Jamie Foxx, Gives Update on Actor’s Hospitalization

It’s been several weeks since Jamie Foxx‘s daughter announced that the 55-year-old actor/singer had been hospitalized for an undisclosed “medical complication.” And while no updates on his condition have been officially released since, one of Foxx’s friends, Nick Cannon, spoke to Entertainment Tonight over the weekend to share some good news.

“Man, I’m praying,” Cannon told ET about the good vibes he’s sending to Foxx. “You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother.” While not offering any details about Foxx’s recovery, Cannon said the actor is “doing so much better,” teasing that he knows that because he’s about to “do something special for him, and doing him a favor.”

Cannon also didn’t tip his hat to what the favor will be, but he said it will be “out there soon.” Nick said he was initially reluctant to even say that much, but then he got Foxx’s blessing to share the news. “So it’s a beautiful thing. He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it.”

After the news broke about Foxx’s complication, Cannon shared an image of the two writing, “Prayer Changes Things! Living Testament! Let’s all speak complete and total recovery for the most talented human on earth with a Spirit bigger than this small planet!! @iamjamiefoxx Gods power is working through you as we speak! Sickness, Low frequencies nor negativity have any authority over your life King!”

Last week CNN reported that Foxx remains in a Georgia hospital getting treatment for an as-yet-unnamed medical issue, an unnamed source with knowledge of the situation told the network; spokespeople for Foxx have not returned requests for updates on his condition.

Earlier this month, the Grammy- and Oscar-winning actor and singer’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared in an Instagram post that her dad “experienced a medical complication” and that he was “already on his way to recovery.” At press time there was still no additional information available about what sent Foxx to the hospital or what treatment he received.