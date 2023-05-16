Nick Cannon Mixed Up the Mother’s Day Cards to the Moms of His 12 Kids: ‘I Tried My Best’

Nick Cannon had a lot to celebrate this year for Mother’s Day — so much so that he got a few important cards mixed up in the mail.

“I tried my best, I really did,” the media personality said on the Monday (May 15) episode of his new radio show The Daily Cannon, adding that, instead of buying fancy gifts, he decided to send the six mothers of his 12 children thoughtful, handwritten cards.

“To show people how you really feel, write it down. And I was doing handwritten messages from the heart,” he continued. “So then as I’m writing the handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up. And then so when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama…”

Cannon didn’t clarify which of the mothers — including ex-wife Mariah Carey as well as DJ Abby De La Rosa, Brittany Bell, Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi, Alyssa Scott and LaNisha Cole — got the wrong card, he did posit, in retrospect, a simple solution: “See if I would just got some generic s–t that everybody else got, that wouldn’t have happened.”

To make matters even more awkward, De La Rosa serves as one of the co-hosts on The Daily Cannon. She didn’t seem all that bothered during the conversation about Cannon’s Mother’s Day gaffe, but one follower wrote in the comments section, “The absolute crazy thing is he’s talking to a baby mama about it…and she’s sitting there smiling like she’s not hurt” and another commented, “Whyyyyy Abby acting like she not 1 of them who got a mixed up card.”

Other followers weren’t shy about sharing their opinions on the mix-up, either. One wrote, “I [used] to like nick but this is so cringy” while a second added, “I have so many negative thoughts about Nick after hearing this. I’m going to keep them to myself and just move on. Smdh.”

Earlier this month, Cannon utilized a profile in the Los Angeles Times to combat the idea that he’s a “deadbeat dad” to his brood of a dozen, even going as far as to publicly reveal his salary.

Watch Cannon explain how his Mother’s Day plan went awry below.