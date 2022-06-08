Nick Cannon Says He Has More Babies on the Way: ‘If You Thought It Was a Lot of Kids Last Year …’

Nick Cannon at the FOX 2022 Upfront Red Carpet held at The Four Seasons Downtown on May 16, 2022 in New York City.

Just when it seemed that he had fathered his last child, it now looks like a few more little Nick Cannons will soon be making their arrival. On the Tuesday (June 7) episode of Angela Lee’s Lip Service podcast, the 41-year-old Masked Singer host said that there is some truth to the rumors that his ninth — and possibly tenth — baby is on the way.

When the podcast’s host first asked Cannon about reports that he has three babies “on the way,” he started laughing. “When you say ‘on the way… ,’ what count are you at?” he joked, before saying, “Let’s just put it this way … the stork is on the way.”

The reveal comes less than a month after the “NoBody Else” rapper — who’s already expecting his eighth child, and with three kids who were were born in the span of months last year — shared he’d had a vasectomy consultation. “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” he’d told E! News in May.

Flash forward a few weeks, and it seems that Cannon’s fatherhood story isn’t quite over yet. “If you thought it was a lot of kids last year …,” he joked on Lip Service.

The Drumline star first became a dad back in 2011, when he and Mariah Carey had twins Monroe and Moroccan. Following his and Carey’s divorce, Cannon went on to welcome Golden and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell in 2017 and 2020, another set of twins named Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa in 2021, and most recently, his son Zen — who passed away at five months old — with Alyssa Scott also in 2021. In January, he announced that he’s expecting a baby boy with Bre Tiesi this year.

During his latest podcast appearance, Cannon explained that it was actually his Zen’s death that led him to give up sex for a little while. “I was like, ‘Yo, let’s try celibacy,'” he began. “That was like, October. I didn’t even make it to [January].”

“I started going through some stuff,” he continued. “I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December — the thing is, everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, ‘Let’s just give him a little vagina, and that’s gonna cure it all.'”

Watch Nick Cannon’s full appearance on Lip Service below: