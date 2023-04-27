Nick Cannon Refuses to Believe He ‘Fumbled’ Mariah Carey Marriage

Nick Cannon spoke out on his new radio show on Wednesday (April 26) about the end of his marriage to Mariah Carey.

“Explain to me how I fumbled Mariah,” he asked his The Daily Cannon co-host Courtney Bee Bledsoe after she joked that he was the one to mess up the relationship, which ended in divorce in 2016. “I just know you’re not with her, so that’s a fumble,” his co-host jokingly clarified, leading him to clap back, “Maybe she fumbled me.”

The host of The Masked Singer went on to insist he “was there” to support the superstar — with whom he shares twins Moroccan and Monroe — throughout their eight-year marriage, but he didn’t delve into any details about their high-profile split.

Of course, since breaking up with Carey, Cannon has added a whopping ten more kids to his brood with five other women — including five babies who’ve all been born since last July. The Elusive Chanteuse, meanwhile, has been in a relationship with one-time backup dancer Bryan Tanaka.

On the topic of his ever-expansive gaggle of kids, Cannon bragged about what he referred to as his “super sperm” on Howie Mandel’s podcast just last week. “‘Cause I’ve practiced birth control, and people still got pregnant,” he explained before adding, “But, to say that, I’m trying to be as responsible as I possibly can, learning lessons.”

One of those lessons? That baby making is officially part of his public brand. Look for the media personality to lean even further into the concept of conception with his upcoming E! game show Who’s Having My Baby With Nick Cannon hosted by his pal Kevin Hart.