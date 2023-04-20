×
Nick Cannon Says Dem Babies ‘Enjoy’ Being the Oldest of His 12 Kids

"Who knows where that will go when 16 hits?" he joked of his twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon attend Nickelodeon's 2012 TeenNick HALO Awards at Hollywood Palladium on Nov. 17, 2012 in Hollywood, Calif. Christopher Polk/GI For Nickelodeon

Nick Cannon spilled the tea in a new interview on Wednesday (April 19) about how his twins with Mariah Carey feel about having 10 younger half-siblings.

“At this point, they enjoy it,” he said of Moroccan and Monroe during an appearance on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast. “They have fun and they’re the oldest. But who knows where that will go when 16 hits?”

The host of The Masked Singer also opened up about the twins, who were born in April 2011, growing older, saying, “It’s my first time having 12-year-olds and I have a set of them! And we’re having real conversations. Because, you know, their lives are far from normal. Their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live and their dad is me.”

“They’re so intelligent, they’re so in tune with their own values,” he continued. “One thing they do know is that dad f–ks up. [They know] Dad makes mistakes.”

Along with Dem Babies, Cannon also shares his 10 other kids with five different women including Brittany Bell, DJ Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole. However, despite calling himself a “man of abundance,” he’s not sure he’ll be adding to the large brood anytime soon. “Everything is challenging, but the fact that I get to see all my children in one day, and get to see them each and every day when I’m in town, even when I’m not in town, I take them with me. I love the challenge,” he said. “I’m good with my dozen.”

Listen to Cannon’s full conversation with Howie Mandel below.

