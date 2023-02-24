Nick Cannon Thinks Mariah Carey’s ‘It’s a Wrap’ TikTok With Monroe Was ‘Epic’

Nick Cannon had nothing but supportive things to say about his daughter Monroe’s recent TikTok with Mariah Carey.

“I loved it. To be honest, it was epic,” the host of The Masked Singer told Entertainment Tonight of his ex-wife enlisting Roe for her latest take on the viral “It’s a Wrap” challenge. The funny clip, which also starred Kim Kardashian and North West, featured the two girls performing to a sped-up version of the song before Carey and Kardashian crashed the party from the sidelines with hairbrushes acting as mics in hand.

“My daughter has the entertainment bug,” Cannon continued. “[You can] definitely see that connection with her and her mom. It’s beautiful, the fact that they get to have fun with each other… families are connecting in a different way than ever before.

The Drumline star also explained that “It’s a Wrap” holds significance in his relationship with Carey, to whom he was married from 2008 to 2016. “That song that they were doing TikTok to is a song that I produced and worked on with Mariah, so even that made it special,” he revealed. “It was a touching moment…Her and Mariah they doing what they do. I don’t even know if I’m allowed to talk about it, ’cause Mariah’s like, ‘Let me handle this. I got this.'”

Carey’s “It’s a Wrap” has positively erupted on streaming thanks to the TikTok challenge, garnering more than one million streams per week. Meanwhile, Cannon is currently in the midst of hosting season 9 of The Masked Singer with unmasked contestants so far including Debbie Gibson, Howie Mandel, Sara Evans and the legendary Dick Van Dyke.