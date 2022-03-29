Mariah Carey & All the Mothers of Nick Cannon’s Children Are ‘Very Supportive’ of Each Other, Bre Tiesi Says

No baby mama drama here: In a new interview, the model pregnant with Nick Cannon‘s latest child insisted things are nothing but copacetic between herself and the other women he’s had kids with, including ex-wife Mariah Carey.

“I think some people have their idea of conventional relationships and certain things, but we have a beautiful relationship,” Bre Tiesi told E! News’ Daily Pop when asked to put a label on the nontraditional dynamic between herself and the comedian/host. “Everything is so supportive and positive.”

Explore Explore Nick Cannon See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The model, who’s currently seven months pregnant with Cannon’s eighth child, went on to explain, “We actually have a very long history; we’re going on almost a decade of, you know… So I think for me, it’s like, my family, my relationship, that’s my business. And I support everything and everyone involved, and I’m just really excited to have my son.”

Apparently, that support also extends peripherally to the four mothers of Cannon’s seven other children, even if “everybody is focused on their own family,” according to Tiesi.

“We’re all very supportive,” the mom-to-be said of Carey, Brittney Bell, Abby de la Rosa and Alyssa Scott. “We just respect that that’s you’re family, this is ours, and you need anything, we’re here. … I feel like, as adults, our kids are gonna be together and things like that, so I don’t think there’ll ever be an issue. I don’t know of any issues. Definitely won’t be one with me.”

While Carey shares custody of Dem Babies — 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe — with her ex-husband, he’ll have doubled his growing brood in less than a year after Tiesi gives birth.

Watch the model’s interview here.