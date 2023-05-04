Nick Cannon Says He Expects Jamie Foxx to ‘Recover Fully’ Amid Hospitalization

Nick Cannon updated fans on the status of Jamie Foxx‘s recovery on Wednesday (May 3) amid the actor’s hospitalization for an undisclosed medical issue.

Speaking on his new AMP radio show The Daily Cannon, the host confirmed that he’ll be filling Foxx’s shoes on the set of the FOX game show Beat Shazam, and reflected on their friendship.

“I gotta tell you, there would be no Nick Cannon if it wasn’t for Jamie Foxx,” Cannon said. “I love this brother and in a real family-type way, man. He looked out for me when I didn’t have a place to sleep as a teenager. This brother let me sleep on his couch…It was good times and those good times will continue ’cause I am expecting that my brother is gonna just recover fully.”

Cannon’s statements came just one day after Foxx himself broke his silence to thank his fans and supporters via social media. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he shared in a brief Instagram post, and also used his Stories to specifically thank Cannon for taking over his hosting duties while he’s in the hospital.

Kevin Hart also spoke out about Foxx’s recovery on Wednesday (May 3) during an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive, saying, “I think the dope thing is that he’s getting better in his situation, and everybody’s prayers, everybody’s love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt.”

He then went on to add: “I don’t know the details or the exact details as to what’s going on, but to my knowledge, there’s a lot of progression and a world of better. My love, synergy goes out to him. He’s needed, he’s necessary and I know he knows that. I know that he feels that because there’s been an outcry and outpour of support and I can only hope that it continues.”