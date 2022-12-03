Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia

A day after bringing his Wild ‘N Out Live show to New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Nick Cannon found himself hospitalized with pneumonia.

Cannon shared a health update with fans on Instagram, where he posted selfies from his hospital bed.

“Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else,” Cannon wrote in an Instagram post Friday night (Dec. 2).

“Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… it’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle,” he added.

“Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room,” Cannon said. “Life is definitely a rollercoaster!”

He ended the post with the hashtag #LupusWarrior, in reference to his ongoing battle with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease.

The Wild ‘N Out star, who’s also a host on The Masked Singer, had just checked in with fans earlier in the week, sharing a comedic video to his YouTube channel about the stress of buying holiday gifts for his 11 children.

See Cannon’s update from the hospital below.