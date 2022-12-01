Nick Cannon Is Feeling the Holiday Stress as He Shops for His 11 Children in Hilarious New Video

Nick Cannon is Hollywood’s most famous baby daddy, which is all fun and games until it comes to shopping for Christmas presents. The star shared a hilarious video to his YouTube channel this week, in which he details the stress of buying gifts for his 11 children.

“It’s almost the holidays and, thanks to me, the world now has 8 billion people,” Cannon joked while wearing a Santa hat and Christmas pajamas, amid a cozy holiday background. “But my job’s not done. It’s time to do some online Christmas shopping and based off the baby mama to kid ratio, we got a whole hell of a lot of gifts to buy.”

Chaos then ensues, as Cannon struggles to check off the items on his kids’ wishlists, from a dolphin and a Playstation 5 to the Los Angeles Lakers. “No, I can’t afford the whole Lakers,” Cannon says on the phone to presumably one of his children. “Maybe one of them. I could probably purchase one Laker.”

“All these damn gifts, y’all just don’t want to go to college, huh?” Cannon says in a panic as all his credit cards decline. “You said it’s unlimited! There’s a limit to this s—,” he shouts on the phone with the credit card company.

The two-minute clip wraps up with Cannon wishing fans a happy holidays “from my big a– family to yours,” as well as a sponsored clip from “Baby Daddy Financial.”

The Masked Singer host first became a father to twins with Mariah Carey in 2011 and most recently made an announcement in November 2022 that model Alyssa Scott was pregnant with his 12th baby. In the time between those two events, he also welcomed children with four other ladies: Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole.

Watch Cannon’s holiday shopping video below.