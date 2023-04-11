Nick Cannon Calls This ’90s Throwback His Favorite Mariah Carey Song

Nick Cannon revealed the Mariah Carey song he loves the most in a new sit-down with Billboard News.

“She’s gon’ hate when I say this. She always thinks I’m joking when I say this: ‘Someday,'” he told Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly. “I probably play ‘Emotions’ more ’cause it’s just always a vibe, and me and Monroe love that song. ‘Someday,’ that was my record. You know, I remember her first single was ‘Vision of Love,’ obviously, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s kinda cool,’ but it felt a little older for me. I think I was probably, like, 12 or whatever.

“And then the second single was ‘Someday,'” continued the Drumline star, who shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with the superstar. “And it was funny ’cause I remember my mom was like, ‘Oh, you like that cute little girl in the video’ or something. I was like, ‘No, I like the grown-up!'”

Cannon’s recollection is only slightly off — “Someday” was actually released as the third single off Mariah’s self-titled 1990 debut after “Love Takes Time” and instantly became the then-newcomer’s third consecutive No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

As far as more recent tracks by his ex-wife, the Wild ‘n Out host — who is launching his new Amp morning show The Daily Cannon with Abby De La Rosa, with whom he shares three children, on April 24 — chose deep cut “It’s a Wrap” off 2010’s Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel. “And that’s only because I produced that record,” he added of the song, which has recently exploded on streaming thanks to the Lambily’s viral “It’s a Wrap” challenge.

“It really is funny, the story behind that,” Cannon said. “I was in the studio at the crib, just messing around with some chords and going through samples and stuff like that. And [Carey] came in the room and started humming the ‘doo-doo-doo-doo-doo.’ And I was like, ‘Yo, that’s the joint!’ We were just playing around, I was like, ‘We should do a song about how if I came home hella late and you kickin’ me out the house.’ Cut to a decade later, everybody’s on TikTok doing the choreography and stuff to it.”

Watch Cannon’s interview with Billboard News above.