Nick Cannon Confirms He’s Expecting His Eighth Child, Reveals Bre Tiesi Is ‘the Next Mother’

Nick Cannon kicked off Monday’s (Jan. 31) episode of The Nick Cannon Show with some happy news: His eighth child is on the way!

“I never usually use my own personal pictures as Pic of the Day, but today I have to do it because I want to share this beautiful, extraordinary moment,” the talk-show host began, showing the audience a photo from the baby shower. “Me and Bre [Tiesi], the next mother, of our child … It’s a boy, we found out officially yesterday.”

“Even I felt … that sounds weird saying the next mother. Uh, ’cause as everybody know I have a lot of children,” he continued. “And I love them all dearly. Sincerely. And every single one of my children are just as special as the other. You know, I try, it’s never a competition.”

Indeed, Cannon will now share eight children with five different women. His oldest kids, 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, come from his eight-year marriage to Mariah Carey. Following the pair’s 2016 divorce, he welcomed two children, son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen, with model Brittany Bell.

In June 2021, the 41-year-old added three more little ones to the growing brood: A second set of twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa, and son Zen with model Alyssa Scott. However, Zen died at just five months old in December following a fight with a malignant brain tumor.

Cannon has long been open about his desire to have as many kids as possible. In an interview last summer with The Breakfast Club, he revealed, “If I got 10 to 12, I wouldn’t be mad at it,” though he also joked after Zen’s birth that he planned to give celibacy a try until 2022.

Watch Cannon announce Tiesi’s pregnancy below.