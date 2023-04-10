Nick Cannon Makes the Rounds as the Easter Bunny for Several of His 12 Kids

Nick Cannon was quite the busy bunny on Sunday as he visited several of his children and their mothers for the Easter holiday.

The host of The Masked Singer donned his own Easter Bunny costume for the occasion to surprise his tots, including Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir and Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott (see a pic here).

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey helped her own Easter Bunny hide a giant golden egg in the backyard for twins Moroccan and Monroe — though it was a markedly different bunny costume than the one her ex-husband donned in all the other photos on social media.

According to her Instagram Stories, LaNisha Cole spent Easter Sunday on the Santa Monica Pier with 6-month-old Onyx Ice and filmmaker Brian Paul Kuba. And Brittany Bell’s three kids — Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah — took their own adorable portraits with the Easter Bunny in their Sunday best, while Cannon shared a sweet snap of baby Rise in his own Easter basket.

While he shares 12 kids with six different women, Cannon recently opened up in a recent interview with The Shade Room that he wishes he had also had kids with his Love Don’t Cost a Thing co-star and ex-girlfriend Christina Milian, whom he dated from 2003 to 2005. In the very same chat, he referred to Carey — whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016 — as both a “gift from God” and “the coolest person I ever met.”