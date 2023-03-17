×
Nick Cannon Jokes About Rumors That He Died: ‘What Else You Got?’

The Masked Singer host playfully added that haters have "been trying to kill me off for years!!!"

Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon attends The Recording Academy's Black Music Collective, MusiCares And Universal Hip Hop Museum Host Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/GI

Don’t believe everything you see on the Internet. Nick Cannon took to Twitter on Friday (March 17) to clear up online rumors that he died.

“Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of Death… They been trying to kill me off for years!!!” he wrote along with a laughing emoji, retweeting an article from an Idoma Voice writer. “What else you got!?”

While he’s certainly not dead, Cannon has been the butt of online jokes surrounding how much life he creates. The father of 12 shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, who gave birth to her third baby with Cannon, Beautiful Zeppelin, less than two months prior to his youngest child, daughter Halo’s birth. He shares the 3-month-old with model Alyssa Scott.

He is also dad to Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; Legendary Love, whose mom is Bre Tiesi; and Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Earlier this month, the host of The Masked Singer dropped the official teaser for a new game show, Who’s Having My Baby With Nick Cannon. Hosted by his close friend Kevin Hart, the series will premiere sometime this spring on E! and, according to the clip, seems to involve trotting out female contestants in front of Cannon for some sort of prize … and actual pyrotechnics.

