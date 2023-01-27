Nick Cannon Shows Off TikTok Dances With Dem Babies

Daddy duty. Nick Cannon hopped on TikTok recently to dance it out with his two oldest kids, Monroe and Moroccan.

In one clip, the host of The Masked Singer bounces around in Dem Babies’ playroom to a sped up version of Chris Brown‘s 2005 debut single “Run It!” as his twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey dance alongside him — that is, until he accidentally knocks both over with a well-placed booty bump. “Blooper,” he captioned the video, using a laughing emoji and the hashtags “#fyp #funny #blooper #fail.”

In a second video, Monroe lip-synchs and dances to The Starrkeisha Cheer Squad’s “Petty song” as text on the screen reads, “You act just like your dad.” As she struts off the screen, Cannon appears, showing off his moves. “We petty!” he captioned the video with a laughing-crying emoji.

The singer-actor closed out 2022 by welcoming his 12th child, daughter Halo Marie Cannon. The baby girl was his second with model Alyssa Scott following son Zen, who died in late 2021 at five months after battle with brain cancer.

Throughout the second half of the year, Cannon also added Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole, Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell and Beautiful Zeppelin with DJ Abby De La Rosa to his ever-growing brood. When asked by Andy Cohen about whether a vasectomy was in his future during CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” special, the TV personality laughed off the possibility and joked, “My body, my choice!”

While Roc and Roe continue to gain half-siblings by the near-dozen, they kept busy during December by taking part in Carey’s series of “Merry Christmas to All!” holiday concerts in Toronto and New York City, as well as her CBS special. Monroe even took to the stage to duet with her mom on “Away in a Manger” for the shows.

Watch Cannon’s cute TikTok videos with Dem Babies below.