Nick Cannon Says He Practices Consensual Non-Monogamy: ‘It All Starts With Honesty’

Nick Cannon has been the subject of discussion in recent years, as he is a father of seven children with a number of different women — including one who is pregnant with the star’s eighth.
Cannon appeared in a YouTube Live interview this week with R&B duo DVSN and sex therapist Dr. Tammy Nelson, where he discussed “open monogamy” and the today’s state of romantic relationships.
“I’ve practiced monogamy, I’ve been a cheater, I’ve been toxic,” Cannon said, adding that he wants to “be the best self I can possibly be and be the best father I can possibly be.”
“It all starts with honesty,” he added. “It’s really just surface, basic stuff. One of my therapists coined what I do as consensual non-monogamy. Because to even pretend like I’m in a monogamous relationship, that would be misleading. Because, as we know, monogamy defines one thing — and people like to classify what I do as polyamory or polygamy, but even that, I always say to define me is to confine me.”
Cannon is the father of twins Monroe and Moroccan, with Mariah Carey; Golden “Sagon” and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen — who died in December — with Alyssa Scott.
Watch the interview below.