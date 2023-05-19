Does Nick Cannon Have to Pay Child Support After His 10th Kid?

Nick Cannon‘s child support came into question on Selling Sunset when the mother of one of his 12 kids joined the series, which dropped season six on Friday (May 19).

Bre Tiesi, who welcomed son Legendary Love Cannon with the actor-singer back in July 2022, became the latest real estate agent to star on the hit Netflix series, and naturally, the rest of the women at The Oppenheim Group were eager to get the tea about her relationship with the media personality.

During the seventh episode of the newly released season, Amanza Smith asks whether the rumor is true that a parent isn’t required to pay child support under California law after having 10 children.

“That’s true,” Tiesi maintained. “The way it works is, like, after 10, the court can basically say he can’t afford to pay child support. Or because he is who he is, they could say, ‘We know you can afford X amount for each household.'”

Following the conversation airing on Netflix, Tiesi’s lawyer Naema Rahmani stepped in to clarify that the reality TV personality’s statement was actually false. “Bre, you should know better!” Rahmani told Us Weekly. “That is absolutely not true. There’s no cap on child support based on the number of children. So, to the extent that Nick Cannon can have babies, he owes child support for those babies under California law.”

In a separate statement to Entertainment Tonight, the legal expert went on to explain that she was merely “clarifying that Nick has a legal obligation to pay child support under California law” and “didn’t address whether the mothers of his children have requested child support or whether Nick has paid it to Bre or others.”

(Under section 4055 of the California Family Code, the amount of child support required to be paid by the higher earner can be multiplied for up to 10 kids, which is where Tiesi might be getting the double-digit number.)

The real estate agent’s son happens to be baby number eight in Cannon’s extensive brood. Since Legendary was born last summer, he’s been joined by half-siblings Onyx Ice Cole, Rise Messiah and Beautiful Zeppelin and Halo Marie — all in the space of just five months.