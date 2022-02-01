Nick Cannon Admits Eighth Baby Inspired His Celibacy Journey: ‘Now Everybody Knows Why’

Nick Cannon poses for a portrait on the set of "Nick Cannon" at Metropolitan Studios in New York on Sept. 16, 2021.

Nick Cannon set the record straight on his celibacy journey during the Monday (Jan. 31) episode of his eponymous talk show.

In a segment called “Rumor Report,” the Nick Cannon host helped fans make sense of his choice to try celibacy and the timing of it all, considering he just announced the impending arrival of his eighth child — this time with model Bre Tiesi.

“My therapist was one of the ones who said I should probably be celibate,” he revealed to pal Angela Yee of The Breakfast Club. “And the reason why is because I had shared that news about, you know, Bre being pregnant, and then was like, ‘Yo, I don’t know what to do …’

“I was trying to get a grasp. I was like, ‘I have a new show comin’ out,’ and then that was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then,” Cannon, who first shared in October he’d be practicing celibacy, continued. “So for anybody who’s thinking, ‘Oh, he wasn’t celibate,’ I was!”

The host of The Masked Singer also revealed during the show that Tiesi is about halfway through her pregnancy at “close to 20 weeks.” He quipped, “And so now everybody knows why I was actually being celibate!”

After spilling that he wrapped up his celibacy challenge around the end of 2021, Yee questioned Cannon about whether he has a goal in mind for the number of children he wants. “I just want to have as many children as that I can healthily provide for and be a good father to,” he said, echoing his past statements about wanting as large a brood as possible.

In addition to the baby on the way with Tiesi, Cannon has seven other children with four different women — twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, and Zen — who tragically died at just five months old in December due to a malignant brain tumor — with Alyssa Scott.

Watch Cannon dish on his celibacy challenge below.