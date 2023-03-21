Nick Cannon Calls Mariah Carey a ‘Gift From God’: ‘She’s the Coolest Person I Ever Met’

Nick Cannon looked back on his relationship with Mariah Carey in a new interview.

“Like the greatest? I mean, I always talk about that. Then it goes viral, and our fans get mad at me,” he told The Shade Room when asked about the love of his life. “But I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met.”

The former couple split in 2016 after eight years of marriage, but Cannon still has nothing but glowing words to say about the superstar singer. “I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her. She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into their space.’ When I found that out, about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God.”

Cannon and Carey share 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe — known by the Lambily as Dem Babies. Since his split from Mimi, the host of The Masked Singer has also welcomed 10 other kids with five different women as part of his belief in consensual non-monogamy.

He’s even parlaying his reputation for baby-making into a new game show called Who’s Having My Baby With Nick Cannon. Hosted by his pal Kevin Hart, the series is tentatively set to premiere sometime this spring on E!.

Watch Cannon gush over Mariah below.