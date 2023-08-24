Nick Cannon Tells Bre Tiesi That She Makes ‘All the Money’ in New Comedy Skit

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi are all about the fun!

The duo shared a new comedy skit with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday (Aug. 24), in which Cannon is seen trying to fall asleep as Tiesi scrolls through her phone, which has a bright screen that distracts her partner. “I’m trying to sleep,” Cannon tells the Selling Sunset star, who explains that she has to finish some emails and proceeds to catch up on social media content.

“I guess you making all the money,” Cannon then says. “Your bread, your bed.”

After a while, Cannon takes the bright screen problem into his own hands, pulling out a solar panel and accidentally lighting Tiesi’s side of the room on fire. Tiesi notices, and desperately tries to wake Cannon up, though he’s seen sleeping peacefully. She jumps up and runs off screen to handle the fire, ending the skit, which you can watch in full here.

The couple shares son Legendary Love, who was born in June 2022. “So, here’s the thing that I know everyone wants to argue with me about — but he makes his own schedule. He can show up every day, when he stops from work. He can come at night,” Tiesi previously said of their relationship in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “So, he’s here every week, and especially when he’s home, he’s here. So, it’s not a set schedule, we don’t have to plan things, but he’s very present and he’s at anything and everything I ask him to be at. So, I’m very happy. He’s very supportive.

The Masked Singer host also shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; twin sons Zion and Zillion, as well as daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell; Zen — who died in December 2021 — and Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott; and Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.