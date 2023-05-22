Nick Cannon Jokes About Child Support With Bre Tiesi: ‘WE PAY LAMBO SUPPORT!!’

Nick Cannon took to social media over the weekend to poke fun at the headlines about his child support arrangement with Bre Tiesi.

“Nope! The Government don’t have to tell us to pay Child Support… WE PAY LAMBO SUPPORT !! My Money is Their Money! Just accept it, We different over here !! LOL,” the host of The Masked Singer wrote in a now-expired Instagram Story, reposting a photo of the black Lamborghini he gifted Tiesi for her 32nd birthday earlier this month.

For her part, the newest addition to Netflix’s Selling Sunset happily reposted Cannon’s Story, writing, “Tell ’em Daddy [tea emoji].. [heart emoji] you.” In addition to the tea and heart symbols, she also added a bunch of laughing and clapping emojis.

The father of twelve’s commentary comes on the heels of Tiesi speaking about their child support agreement on the newly released sixth season of Selling Sunset. After joining The Oppenheim Group as a real estate agent, the model — who gave birth to son Legendary Love Cannon last summer — was questioned by her new co-stars about Cannon’s support.

In episode seven of the Netflix hit, Tiesi erroneously stated that Cannon didn’t have to pay child support in the state of California for any kids after his tenth. The gaffe even prompted a public chiding from Tiesi’s lawyer, who gave a statement to Us Weekly. “Bre, you should know better!” she said before clarifying, “That is absolutely not true. There’s no cap on child support based on the number of children. So, to the extent that Nick Cannon can have babies, he owes child support for those babies under California law.”