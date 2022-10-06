×
Nick Cannon Snuggles With Baby Onyx in Adorable New Pic

After the birth of his ninth child Onyx on Sept. 14, Cannon welcomed his 10th last week.

Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon attends "Thoughts Of A Colored Man" opening night at Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. John Lamparski/GI

Nick Cannon shared an adorable father-daughter moment on Instagram with his new baby Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. The picture shows Cannon snuggled up with the newborn, both asleep on the couch. 

“All in a days work!!” Cannon wrote in the black-and-white photo’s caption. “Onyx has the right idea! It’s a wrap! Meditation and Rejuvenation aligns the Spirit!”

Onyx is the Masked Singer host’s ninth child. He shares the baby, born on Sept. 14, with model Lanisha Cole. “Once again, today I am in awe of the Devine Feminine!” Cannon wrote in an Instagram post announcing Onyx’s birth. “God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.”

Since Onyx was born, Cannon shared news of the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon, last week. Rise is Cannon’s third child with model Brittany Bell.

While many found the father-daughter bonding with Onyx adorable, some commenters had a few things to say about the size of Cannon’s family. The comedian has fathered three children this year with three different women.

“It’s amazing that you love all these children. But you need to stop,” said one Instagram user. “There is NO way you can give all of these children the time they deserve with their Dad. Common now…enough is enough.”

Some took a more comical approach, pointing out how many Christmas gifts Cannon will have to give out this year. “You gotta visit a lot of houses for Christmas St. NICK so yea rest up,” said another.

