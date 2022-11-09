Abby De La Rosa Hints That Nick Cannon Is the Father of Her Third Baby

Is Nick Cannon about to be a dad to a dozen? That’s what some fans think based on a cryptic social media post by one of the mothers of his children.

On Tuesday, Abby De La Rosa shared a quippy Instagram post on her Story which reads, “1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years…be careful.” Beneath the amusing quote, the DJ added her own thoughts, writing, “Damn! lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies here smh. y’all be safe out there,” bookended by a pair of laughing emojis.

Without naming any names, the post seems to point to Cannon, who, yes, just so happens to be a Libra. (De La Rosa herself is a Scorpio, born just two days past the Oct. 23 cutoff for Libras on the calendar.) However, the glaring discrepancy in the pregnant De La Rosa’s post? She shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir but has yet to publicly confirm whether Cannon is the father of her soon-to-be born third child.

If The Masked Singer host is, indeed, the father, De La Rosa’s bundle of joy would be his fifth child either born or announced in as many months. Legendary Love was born in July to Bre Tiesi; Onyx Ice and Rise Messiah were born in September to, respectively, Lanisha Cole and Brittany Bell; and Alyssa Scott announced she was pregnant with Cannon’s 11th baby in October following the tragic December 2021 death of their 5-month-old son Zen.

