Nick Cannon Reveals Name of Eighth Child With Sweet Video: Watch

Nick Cannon speaks onstage at Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Nick Cannon celebrated the birth of his eighth child on Monday, and now he’s officially revealing the newborn’s name on social media.

“Introducing LEGENDARY LOVE CANNON! Aka LL COOL CANNON! Aka LLC! Aka YOUNG LE-LO! Aka BROTHER LOVE!!…(y’all know I do the MOST with these names),” the host of The Masked Singer captioned the video of himself with the baby on Wednesday (July 27). In the clip, Cannon cradles the tot while wearing a red hooded sweatshirt emblazoned with “daddy department” across the front.

Baby Legendary, or LL Cool Cannon, is the media personality’s first child with model Bre Tiesi, who gave him a personal shout-out after her “unmedicated home birth” by writing, “Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you I can’t believe he’s here” in her Instagram post announcing the baby’s birth.

Cannon also has 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell; second set of twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa; and late son Zen — who died at just 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer — with model Alyssa Scott.

The comedian has long been open about his desire to have as many children as possible and recently put the label of “open monogamy” on his outlook on romantic relationships. He also hinted recently while co-hosting Entertainment Tonight that he may have two more children on the way very soon, though he has yet to reveal any more details about the mothers or their due dates.

Get a glimpse of Cannon and Legendary Love below.