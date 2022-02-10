Nick Cannon Had ‘Baby Mama Drama’ After Kevin Hart’s Condom Vending Machine Prank

Nick Cannon is still on good terms with Kevin Hart, despite the comedian gifting him a vending machine full of condoms as a Valentine’s Day prank. While the joke provided a good laugh for both, The Masked Singer host recalled getting into a bit of hot water with the mothers of his children before Hart revealed himself as the prankster.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Wednesday (Feb. 9), Cannon appeared alongside Hart and their Real Husbands of Hollywood co-stars, and took a brief moment to talk about their mutual pranks. “I still think me wrapping [Hart’s] face on my private plane is better than his sending me a vending machine full of condoms,” he said.

“Vending machine full of condoms is a much bigger hassle to get out of a dressing room and takes up all the space,” Hart added. And that’s when the Wild N’ Out star shed light on the trouble it caused him.

“And one thing that was brilliant about it, it was the mystery of it, because I had up some baby mama drama. ‘Who sent you that? Who sent you that?'” Cannon said. “So, I did have to do some real life stuff, and then when he came out and said it was him, everybody relaxed.”

Hart’s prank comes on the heels of Cannon confirming that he’s expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi after photos of their baby shower circulated on social media. “Me and Bre [Tiesi], the next mother, of our child … It’s a boy, we found out officially yesterday,” he said during a Jan. 31 episode of The Nick Cannon Show.

The entertainer also shared that Tiesi’s pregnancy is part of the reason why he chose to practice celibacy for a bit. “My therapist was one of the ones who said I should probably be celibate,” he told pal Angela Yee of The Breakfast Club in the Jan. 31 episode of his eponymous talk show. “And the reason why is because I had shared that news about, you know, Bre being pregnant, and then was like, ‘Yo, I don’t know what to do …’”

“I was trying to get a grasp. I was like, ‘I have a new show comin’ out,’ and then that was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then,” Cannon, who announced his decision to practice celibacy in October, continued. “So for anybody who’s thinking, ‘Oh, he wasn’t celibate,’ I was!”