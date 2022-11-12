×
Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child: ‘Daddy Loves You!’

The father of 11 kids so far -- spread out among six mothers -- happily announced the birth of his and Abby De La Rosa's newest arrival.

Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon speaks onstage at "Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together" at The Grammy Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles. Williams/GI

Nick Cannon‘s eleventh child arrived on 11/11.

The father of 11 kids so far — spread out among six mothers — happily announced the Nov. 11 birth of his and Abby De La Rosa’s newest arrival, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, on Instagram on Saturday (Nov. 12), a day after the baby’s birth.

“11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for ‘BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON’ to arrive!” Cannon wrote.

“Mommy @hiabbydelarosa I love you!” said Cannon on the birth announcement. “You make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself. Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!”

“BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!! #OurFamily,” he wrote to his new infant.

De La Rosa also shared an Instagram Stories snapshot of herself holding the newborn on her chest.

Cannon and De La Rosa now have three children together, as they welcomed twin sons Zion and Zillion in 2021.

The Masked Singer host first became a father to twins with Mariah Carey in 2011. Since then, he has had children with five other ladies — Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole and Alyssa Scott, with whom he has another on the way soon. On Nov. 3, Scott posted a series of maternity photos with Cannon, writing, “a BLESSING.”

See a photo of the proud dad and De La Rosa with their newborn, Beautiful Zeppelin, on Instagram here.

