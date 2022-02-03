Nick Cannon Apologizes for ‘Pain & Confusion’ Caused When Announcing Baby No. 8

Nick Cannon wants to remain respectful when discussing the mothers of his children.

After confirming he is expecting his eighth child earlier this week, the star apologized on Thursday (Feb. 3) for comments he’d made during the show on Monday (Jan. 31).

“I actually would like to take a moment just to be honest and even take a moment to listen and reflect on what I was saying and what’s popping and apologize properly,” he said during The Nick Cannon Show. “I wish to always protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children and you know me. I just really want to be sincere and whether that’s someone who’s new or someone who’s had my child and I have such a great relationship and great admiration for everyone in my life.”

He admitted that he “failed to do so” when he confirmed he is expecting a son with model Bre Tiesi. Earlier in the week, the Wild ‘N Out star explained that though he knew about Tiesi’s pregnancy, he held off on announcing the news as he was still grieving his and Alyssa Scott’s 5-month-old son Zen, who died in December after a battle with a malignant brain tumor.

“I misspoke and probably went too much into detail on Monday expressing my feelings,” Cannon said. “It felt like I was probably making some comparatives or probably discussing when talking about the passing of my son Zen, and then also talk about the new child that I’m expecting and I didn’t have to do that. I didn’t need to do that because those are two completely separate moments in my life and in life.”

“I know I can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions,” he continued. “I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I will do better and continue to be more understanding, caring, compassionate, like they often show me each and every day.”

Watch Cannon’s apology below.