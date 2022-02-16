Nick Cannon Knows ‘Alone’ Won’t Get Him Mariah Carey Back, But Wants Ye on the Remix

Nick Cannon used his eponymous talk show to address his new single “Alone,” and his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey on Wednesday (Feb. 16).

“For all of the people out there that was alone on Valentine’s Day, I did a song called ‘Alone,'” the comedian began to audience applause. “And it sampled one of my favorite Mariah Carey songs, ‘Love Takes Time,’ and so I think people put the two and two together and they tried to say … that this was my song to try to get Mariah back.”

However, Cannon swiftly denied the claim, recognizing that the legend has moved on with her life since their 2014 split. “I know that’s impossible, I know!” he exclaimed. “The song is really about reflection of, like, the process of when somebody — and men, we do this a lot — where you realize, ‘Man, I really messed up. I had probably the greatest situation, I had my dream girl and I messed it up!’ … So the song wasn’t really about trying to get her back, it was taking ownership of what I did as a man and owning my flaws and expressing it through song.”

The host of The Masked Singer then went on to compare his situation to Kanye West‘s ongoing drama with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, joking that he was “just out there trying to spread that little Kanye West energy.”

“Matter of fact, Kanye, I need you on the remix to my record. That’s what we gon’ do with this,” he continued. “Kanye and Nick, it’s the ‘Alone’ remix ’cause I salute everything tryin’ [to do]. Yo, get your woman back, man.”

Ironically, Cannon appeared surprised when the audience adamantly disagreed with him about supporting Ye’s latest efforts. “You said no?” he asked, flabbergasted. “That’s his wife! He got kids with her! But I can get Mariah back though, huh? But Kanye can’t get Kim back? Y’all ain’t right. Y’all ain’t right. We gon’ do the remix, that’s all I’m sayin’. Kanye’ll pull up in the Toyota with the roses, I’ll pull up in the minivan with some butterflies, it’s goin’ down.”

Watch Cannon discuss Mariah, Ye and all things “Alone” below.