Nick Cannon Says ‘God Decides’ If He’ll Have More Children After Welcoming 12th Baby

Nick Cannon is addressing the possibility of having more kids.

In a new interview, the 42-year-old Masked Singer host was asked whether he wants to continue expanding his family after welcoming his 12th child in December 2022.

“God decides when we’re done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full,” Cannon told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might.”

Cannon announced the birth of his 12th child, daughter Halo Marie, with model Alyssa Scott, in late December. He is now father to five daughters and seven sons.

The TV host and rapper, who recently launched his Future Superstar Tour, shared his secrets with ET about balancing work and family life.

“Everybody thinks it’s time management. It’s energy management,” Cannon said. “Once we’re all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there’s any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there, that’s what messes up the scheduling.

He continued, “As long as we’re all on the same page and we all got the same goal — to be the best parents we could possibly be — that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling.”

Cannon also noted that he’s thankful to be in a position to offer his children a bright future.

“It’s a blessing, man. Like, hopefully, because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could [hit up],” he said.

“If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it’s a thing where we have the capability,” he continued. “Let’s start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true.”

Cannon shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, who gave birth to her third baby with Cannon, Beautiful Zeppelin, less than two months prior to Halo’s birth.

He is also dad to Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; Legendary Love, whose mom is Bre Tiesi; and Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.