Nick Cannon Expecting His 10th Child, His Third With Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon speaks onstage at Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Another baby is on the way for Nick Cannon.

On Wednesday (Aug. 24), the comedian and talk show host revealed that he and Brittany Bell are expanding their family once again, as she is pregnant with his 10th child and their third together.

“Time Stopped and This Happened…,” the 41-year old shared via Instagram, captioning a video of the pair engaging in a gorgeous maternity shoot, in which Bell looks to be several months pregnant. The former Wild N’ Out star posed in an all-black suit and scarf, while Bell remained mostly nude, with a flowing white cloth covering her hips.

This marks Cannon’s third child with Bell. The couple welcomed son Golden in 2017 and daughter Powerful Queen in 2020.

Explore Explore Nick Cannon See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Cannon’s most recent baby news came on July 25 when model Bre Tiesi announced in a video posted to YouTube that she had given birth to their son Legendary Love Cannon, whom they lovingly call “LL Cool Cannon.”

When Bell gives birth, Cannon will be a father to nine children across five different women. His eldest, 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, are with ex-wife Mariah Carey; they split in 2016. In June 2021, the comedian had another set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with DJ Abby De La Rosa, and another son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott. Zen died in December at just 5 months old after struggling with aggressive brain cancer.

One more baby might be on the way for the comedian this year: While co-hosting Entertainment Tonight with Nischelle Turner in July, he hinted that he might have an additional two children on the way very soon, prior to Tiesi giving birth and Bell’s new pregnancy announcement.

“I allow the women in my life to kind of share their news on their own, because then it doesn’t make it look like I’m trying to get publicity. When they’re ready to speak on who and what and where, I support. For now I’ll just let them talk. That’s why I said the stork is on the way. We’ll see how it trickles down!” he said, adding that “You would be safe to bet on three [children] in 2022!”

See Cannon announce Bell’s pregnancy below.