Conservative Commentator Nick Adams Wants Kid Rock to Drop an Album on the Same Day as Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift revealed that she’ll be releasing her 10th studio album, Midnights, on Oct. 21 at the 2022 VMAs on Sunday night (Aug. 28), and now, conservative commentator Nick Adams has turned the announcement into a political conversation.

The pro-Trump author took to Twitter on Monday (Aug. 29) to suggest that Kid Rock — who is also an avid supporter of Donald Trump — should release a new album on the same day as Midnights. “People are craving real music with thought-provoking and emotional lyrics. Who better to give it to them than Kid Rock?” he wrote. “I GUARANTEE his album would outsell and outclass hers!”

In 2021, one in every 50 albums sold was Swift’s, according to MRC Data, and she was the country’s second most-streamed artist following Drake. Swift sold 2.4 million albums last year, 2.17%, up from her leading 1.89% in 2020.

That’s not all. After hearing that he was trending on Twitter, Adams doubled down on his thoughts with a video. “Kid Rock is an American bad ass alpha male and Taylor Swift is an American embarrassment and the world’s largest polluter. I stand by every word!” he captioned the clip, before adding, “Raise your children to be like Kid Rock and Kyle Rittenhouse, NOT Taylor Swift and Harry Styles!”

19-year-old Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two, with an AR-15 style rifle during the civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 following the serious injury of a Black man, Jacob Blake, at the hands of a police officer. In November 2021, he was acquitted of all charges, which included first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree attempted intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Kid Rock, Swift and Styles have yet to respond to Adams’ social media tirade. See below.

