Niall Horan Sends His Unreleased Music to One Direction For Feedback

One Direction may not be working together as a band anymore, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t still collaborating behind the scenes. In a recent interview, Niall Horan revealed he typically sends his solo music to one or more of his four former bandmates to get feedback pre-release.

“Not every time, but if I feel like I need an opinion, I always send it out,” the “Slow Hands” singer revealed in a Thursday (April 6) video for Esquire.

“This time I sent it to Louis, and he gave me his honest opinion on it, which is always handy,” Horan continued, referencing his upcoming album The Show. “We’ve released enough songs over the years, so we know what’s decent and what’s not. All the 1D boys and artists alike, I’ll always try and send it around and get everybody’s opinion.”

Seven years after One Direction split up for good in 2016, recent months have seen a welcome uptick in the ex bandmates showing support for one another publicly. While accepting album of the year for Harry’s House at the BRIT Awards in February, Harry Styles said he “wouldn’t be here without” Horan, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson. And in October, Tomlinson praised Horan for joining the judge’s panel on The Voice.

At another point in the new interview, Horan took a moment to show some love for Lizzo, who appeared as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when the “Heaven” artist subbed in as a guest host. “She’s, as we all know, one of the best personalities we have in music,” Horan told the publication.

Watch Niall Horan talk about getting advice from his One Direction bandmates in the video above.