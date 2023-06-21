Niall Horan Says One Direction Are Still Close Because They ‘Never Believed the Hype’: Exclusive

It’s been seven years since One Direction split up in 2016, but the boys have still had each other’s back throughout the years. Niall Horan, for example, recently shared that he sent his new third studio album The Show to Louis Tomlinson for feedback. Horan is now opening up about the group’s maintained closeness in a new interview with Sunday TODAY.

“I just think we never believed the hype,” Horan told host Willie Geist, who observed how 1D avoided the “fire” that has damaged other boy bands. “As I said, the state of shock was always there. You have to remember, it was us, our team, our bubble around us, and we just went from place to place worldwide and kind of went along with it. If you’re looking in, it must have looked crazy, and everybody’s going, ‘You’re in the biggest band!’ We were just having a great time. We always used to say we’re normal people doing an abnormal job, which is a good outlook to have.”

He continued, “One of the stadium tours was called Where We Are tour, because we always used to be like, ‘Look where we are.’ Every now and then, you catch yourself looking at each other, just going, ‘This is nuts.’ Onstage at MetLife or The Garden, you’ll have a moment now and then that’s like, ‘This is nuts.’ Thankfully, that’s never gotten old.”

Watch the clip exclusively via Billboard below, and catch the full interview on Sunday (June 25) on Sunday TODAY.