Niall Horan Says One Direction Reunion Conversation ‘Hasn’t Happened’ Yet

Ever since One Direction went on hiatus in 2015, fans have been wanting a reunion. In a new interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Niall Horan gave Directioners a realistic response when asked if the superstar fivesome will reunite for a performance.

“It’s just like the conversation hasn’t happened,” the 29-year-old singer explained. “It’s a great legacy to have. No, I don’t think [asking about the reunion] sucks the air out the room. It’s more, the answer’s still the same. The conversation hasn’t happened.”

He continued, “We speak regularly, but that conversation hasn’t happened. God knows whether it ends up being — it could be like the Friends reunion, it could be a whole tour. God knows what it is, but no, it hasn’t been spoken about.”

However, Horan assured that he’ll be performing some One Direction songs on upcoming shows in support of his The Show album. “I’ve never been one to hide away from it. They’re great songs,” he said. “There’s so many on there that feel like my kind of stuff as well. And it’s good to make new versions of as well.”

Horan’s third studio album, The Show, will be arriving on June 9. Heartbreak Weather, the crooner’s previous LP, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 in March 2020.

Watch the full interview below.