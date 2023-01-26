Niall Horan Is Ready to Send Fans to ‘Heaven’ With His New Single: Here’s When It Arrives

Niall Horan announced his brand new single “Heaven” in a social media post on Thursday (Jan. 25).

“I could not be happier to let you know that my new single Heaven is being released February 17. Pre-save and pre-order heavenwontbethesame.com,” the former One Direction-er captioned a photo of the single’s artwork, which features him dressed a denim button-down, light pants and two-tone loafers while seated in front of a drum kit.

The special landing page where fans can presave the single depicts a blue candle melted down to its wick in front of an airy window flanked by golden curtains. The tab, meanwhile, promises users “NH3 Loading…”

“Heaven” will serve as Horan’s first new release since “Our Song” and “Everywhere,” his pair of 2021 collaborations with Anne-Marie. The singer’s last full-length album, Heartbreak Weather, contained singles “Nice to Meet Ya,” “Put a Little Love on Me,” “No Judgement” and “Black and White,” and originally peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 upon its March 2020 release.

Horan previously teased the existence of “Heaven” by sprinkling snippets of the song on TikTok and sending mysterious gifts to a few lucky fans in the form of candles and QR codes.

At the start of the year, the pop singer’s erstwhile romance with Ellie Goulding surfaced again after a TikTok follower accused the latter of cheating on Ed Sheeran with Horan. “False!!!! But also slay,” Goulding replied in the comments, reminding fans that she and Horan dated briefly almost a decade ago, while maintaining that she and Sheeran were never more than friends.

Get a look at Horan’s “Heaven”-ly single announcement below.