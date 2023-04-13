Niall Horan Announces New Single ‘Meltdown’: Here’s When It Arrives

No need to get anxious! Niall Horan shared the news on Thursday (April 13) that his next single “Meltdown” is on its way.

Related Niall Horan Sends His Unreleased Music to One Direction For Feedback

“I’m so happy to let you know that my new single ‘Meltdown’ is out on April 28,” the former One Direction-er wrote on Twitter. “The song is basically about feeling anxious and being in that kind of freaking out moment but knowing deep down that everything will be alright.”

In the shadow-strewn cover art, he wears a troubled look as he leans against an old radiator, dressed in shades of creamy neutrals.

“Meltdown,” which fans can pre-save until its release at the end of the month, will serve as the second preview off Horan’s forthcoming third solo album, The Show. So far, lead single “Heaven” has spent six weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 62.

In a recent interview with Esquire, the Irish pop star revealed that he regularly sends his unreleased music to his former One Direction bandmates for feedback. He most recently tapped Louis Tomlinson for his “honest opinion” on The Show, which is slated for release on June 9 via Capitol Records.

Meanwhile, Horan continues to battle it out as a coach on his very first season of The Voice. Last week, Team Niall’s Jerome Goodwin III and Talia Smith went head to head in the Battle Rounds by duetting on Sam Smith’s 2014 “Like I Can.” And though she lost the match, the latter ultimately emerged as the night’s big winner when she used her final moments on the stage to reveal she was pregnant.

Read Horan’s “Meltdown” announcement and check out the single’s cover art below.