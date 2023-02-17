×
Niall Horan Unveils Dreamy New Single ‘Heaven’: Stream It Now

"Heaven" serves as the first track from the former One Direction member's upcoming album The Show.

Niall Horan
Niall Horan Dean Martindale

Welcome to the show — Niall Horan is your host, and is taking you into a brand new world (ahem, album cycle) with the release of “Heaven,” the lead single off his forthcoming album The Show, on Friday (Feb. 17).

The track sees the former One Direction member reminiscing on a love that leaves him feeling weightless that, underneath the surface, holds a darkness he would rather not trade.

“Doesn’t get, doesn’t get better than, better than this/ God only knows where this could go/ And even if our love starts to go out of control/ And you let me go up in flames/ Heaven won’t be the same,” Horan sings on the track’s chorus.

“This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own,” Horan wrote on Instagram, captioning a post that featured the album’s official cover, a photo of him leaning on a window sill and staring up at the album’s title. “Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back.”

“Heaven” marks Horan’s first release since singles “Our Song” and “Everywhere,” his 2021 collaborations with Anne-Marie. Heartbreak Weather, Horan’s previous LP, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 in March 2020.

Listen to “Heaven” below.

