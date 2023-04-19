Niall Horan’s Soothing Rendition of Lizzy McAlpine’s ‘Ceilings’ Will Ease All Your Troubles

Niall Horan joined the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge on Tuesday (April 18), where he blew fans away with a soaring cover of Lizzy McAlpine‘s viral hit, “Ceilings.”

He performed the track on an acoustic guitar, and his soft vocals amplified the emotion of the song as his backup singers provided ethereal harmonies. “Ceilings” marks the 23-year-old singer-songwriter’s first Billboard Hot 100 hit, peaking at No. 54 on the all-genre songs chart.

Related Swifties Are Trolling Emma Laird After She Posted a Photo of Joe Alwyn

Explore Explore Niall Horan See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Horan also delivered his own recent single, “Heaven,” which is set to appear on the former One Direction crooner’s third studio album, The Show, which will be arriving on June 9. “Doesn’t get, doesn’t get better than, better than this/ God only knows where this could go/ And even if our love starts to go out of control/ And you let me go up in flames/ Heaven won’t be the same,” Horan sings on the track, again playing acoustic guitar.

“Heaven” marks Horan’s first release since singles “Our Song” and “Everywhere,” his 2021 collaborations with Anne-Marie. Heartbreak Weather, Horan’s previous LP, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 in March 2020.

Watch his BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge “Heaven” performance below.