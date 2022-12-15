Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi Deliver a Gorgeous Cover of a U2 Hit: Watch

It’s official: Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi need to start a band together. As part of Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar With Lewis Capaldi documentary, the two pop stars teamed up for a duet of U2‘s 1987 hit “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” at Windmill Lane Studios in Dublin, and shared a video of the beautifully simple recording process.

Related The Weeknd Receives 2022 Allan Slaight Humanitarian Award For Social Activism

The duo kept their setup minimalistic for the cover released Tuesday (Dec. 13), using no backup instruments other than the ones they play themselves. With Capaldi on piano and Horan on acoustic guitar, the two took turns singing lead vocal.

After they finished the song, the two exchanged a triumphant high-five.

“This place is amazing,” the former One Direction star said of their studio space at Windmill Lane, where both singers could be seen in the video signing their names on a wall.

Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar was released for streaming in October on Amazon Prime in select countries, and was sponsored by Guinness. Inspired by Horan’s hope to “revisit and reconnect with all that he loves of home,” the documentary saw the “This Town” singer showing Capaldi around his home country of Ireland over the course of three days.

“Took a trip around Ireland courtesy of @guinness with Ireland’s sexiest man of 2014,” joked Capaldi shortly before the project’s release.

ln the documentary, Horan and the “Someone You Loved” musician also performed a cover of Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars” at a local pub in Mullingar, and did some busking by singing their respective hits “Slow Hands” and “Before You Go” on the streets of Dublin.

At the time of publication, none of the songs performed in Road to Mullingar are available to stream on Spotify, though Capaldi has teased that they eventually will be. In the meantime, watch him and Niall Horan record their cover of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” above.