Here’s What Happens When Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi Start Busking on the Streets of Dublin

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi are trying their hand at busking, and it seems they have a few fans.
On Friday (Aug. 5), the Irish and Scottish duo drew a large crowd in Dublin after setting up shop with a guitar and microphone to perform the One Direction singer’s 2017 solo hit “Slow Hands.”
The crowd gathered around the two singers, who sang with fellow artist and frequent Dublin-based busker Jacob Koopman, as Horan took his turn at the guitar to play the track, which hit No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its 2017 release.
“‘Cause I want you bad/ Yeah, I want you, baby/ Slow, slow hands/ Like sweat dripping down our dirty laundry/ No, no chance/ That I’m leaving here without you on me/ I, I know/ Yeah, I already know that there ain’t no stoppin’/ Your plans and those/ Slow hands (woo),” Horan and Capaldi sing on the chorus of the track, with help from the audience.
Capaldi and Horan — with assistance from Koopman on the guitar — sang other hit songs too, including Coldplay’s “Yellow” and Capaldi’s “Before You Go.” The moment was a full-circle one for Koopman: The singer/songwriter frequently documents his busking on his YouTube channel and previously covered “Before You Go” live in Dublin in July 2021.
Following the excitement-filled day, the singer took to his Instagram Story to express his disbelief at being able to play with Horan and Capaldi. “I can’t believe I just busked with Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan,” he captioned a photo of him smiling on his Story.
See the videos from Horan and Capaldi’s day out below.
The lads@NiallOfficial and @LewisCapaldi
Class
On grafton Street just now@FM104 pic.twitter.com/CldcJI3kBJ
— CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) August 5, 2022
📹| Niall et Lewis Capaldi chantant Yellow de Coldplay !! 😍 pic.twitter.com/E4KyBskP0q
— One Direction France ✨ (@Team1DFrance) August 5, 2022
Ah lads@NiallOfficial and @LewisCapaldi busking with Jacob Koopman pic.twitter.com/Ux3oWV2TVY
— CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) August 5, 2022