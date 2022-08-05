×
Here’s What Happens When Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi Start Busking on the Streets of Dublin

The Irish & Scottish duo performed Horan's "Slow Hands," Capaldi's "Before You Go" and Coldplay's "Yellow" alongside Dublin busker Jacob Koopman.

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi
Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi backstage at iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 presented by Capital One on Dec. 13, 2019 in New York City. Brad Barket/GI for iHeartMedia

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi are trying their hand at busking, and it seems they have a few fans.

On Friday (Aug. 5), the Irish and Scottish duo drew a large crowd in Dublin after setting up shop with a guitar and microphone to perform the One Direction singer’s 2017 solo hit “Slow Hands.”

The crowd gathered around the two singers, who sang with fellow artist and frequent Dublin-based busker Jacob Koopman, as Horan took his turn at the guitar to play the track, which hit No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its 2017 release.

Lewis Capaldi

Niall Horan

“‘Cause I want you bad/ Yeah, I want you, baby/ Slow, slow hands/ Like sweat dripping down our dirty laundry/ No, no chance/ That I’m leaving here without you on me/ I, I know/ Yeah, I already know that there ain’t no stoppin’/ Your plans and those/ Slow hands (woo),” Horan and Capaldi sing on the chorus of the track, with help from the audience.

Capaldi and Horan — with assistance from Koopman on the guitar — sang other hit songs too, including Coldplay’s “Yellow” and Capaldi’s “Before You Go.” The moment was a full-circle one for Koopman: The singer/songwriter frequently documents his busking on his YouTube channel and previously covered “Before You Go” live in Dublin in July 2021.

Following the excitement-filled day, the singer took to his Instagram Story to express his disbelief at being able to play with Horan and Capaldi. “I can’t believe I just busked with Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan,” he captioned a photo of him smiling on his Story.

See the videos from Horan and Capaldi’s day out below.

