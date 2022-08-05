Here’s What Happens When Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi Start Busking on the Streets of Dublin

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi backstage at iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 presented by Capital One on Dec. 13, 2019 in New York City.

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi are trying their hand at busking, and it seems they have a few fans.

On Friday (Aug. 5), the Irish and Scottish duo drew a large crowd in Dublin after setting up shop with a guitar and microphone to perform the One Direction singer’s 2017 solo hit “Slow Hands.”

The crowd gathered around the two singers, who sang with fellow artist and frequent Dublin-based busker Jacob Koopman, as Horan took his turn at the guitar to play the track, which hit No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its 2017 release.