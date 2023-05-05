Here’s How Niall Horan Reacted to Harry Styles’ Comment About a Possible One Direction Reunion

Niall Horan once again addressed the chatter about a potential One Direction reunion in a new interview on Thursday (May 4).

Speaking to ET Canada, the pop star admitted he’s “not surprised” by the amount of interest in seeing him reunite with his bandmates, considering he gets the question “every day.”

“I don’t know anything about it; there hasn’t been a conversation. And I’m sure if there ever is one, you’ll know about it,” he told journalist Morgan Hoffman in Toronto. “And that’s kind of the answer every time.”

At that point, the host brought up Harry Styles‘ recent remarks on the final episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden to “never say never” about the possibility of the lads getting back together. Horan responded with his two cents, saying, “I agree with Harry. Same thing as he said.”

However, Hoffman wasn’t quite finished with her 1D-related inquiries, following up the question by asking The Voice coach who he would envision playing him in an eventual big-screen biopic about the history-making boy band.

“Good question — I guess that’d have to be a young actor by then, by the time that happens,” Horan opined. “Currently if someone was to play me, it would be Allan Leech from Downton Abbey … We actually do look like each other, which is crazy. We’re both Irish, too — he wouldn’t have to change his accent, anyway.”

Currently, Horan is just a month away from releasing his third solo album The Show, which has been preceded by singles “Heaven” and “Meltdown.” Watch him dish about a One Direction reunion above.