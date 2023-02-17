Here’s Why Fans Think Niall Horan’s New Album Might Feature Harry Styles

Is a mini-One Direction reunion finally happening? Fans seem to think so.

It all started when an eagle-eyed TikTok user noticed something peculiar about a photo that fans thought was from a circus-themed music video Harry Styles was filming. “What’s that blue thing in the corner up there? Let’s zoom in a little closer,” a fan named Emily investigated on TikTok, noting that the block in the photo has the same blue and white cloud print from Niall Horan‘s promotional photos for his upcoming album, The Show, plus more similar color schemes.

“Had we not gotten those pictures of Harry on the set, I would have thought that the music video was just for Niall the whole time and we got it all wrong,” Emily continued, referring to photos of Styles being shot out of a cannon that were circulating Twitter back in May. “There’s so many coincidences because I didn’t think they’d be doing a song together, and I don’t really even know now if they are but, like, what the heck? What’s going on?”

Billboard has reached out to Horan’s reps for more information.

The theory comes following Horan’s announcement that his third solo album The Show will be arriving on June 9. “This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own,” Horan wrote on Instagram in a post that featured the cover, in which he is depicted leaning on his elbows in a window and staring up at the title. “Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back.”