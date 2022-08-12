Niall Horan Reveals Which Harry Styles Hit Is His ‘Favorite Song At the Moment’

Niall Horan, Founder of Modest! Golf during the Pro-Am event prior to the ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics at Galgorm Castle and Massereene Golf Clubs on Aug. 10, 2022 in Co Antrim, Northern Ireland.

It’s not the same as it was back when One Direction was still together, but Niall Horan is still taking time to support his former bandmates. In a recent rapid-fire Q&A with American Golf, the 28-year-old musician revealed that his current favorite song is one by his onetime co-boyband-star and longtime friend, “As It Was” by Harry Styles.

Strolling across one of the courses at Northern Ireland’s ISPS Handa world golf invitational, Horan first answered questions about his favorite country to visit — “Australia or Japan” — and his dream group of players in a round of four-ball — “Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, me and my dad.” Then, when interviewer Mia Baker asked the “This Town” singer what his favorite song at the moment is, he took a moment to think before naming Styles’ 10-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash.

“Ooh, good question, wow,” he said. “I’ll go with Harry’s song, ‘As It Was.’ Great song.”

Horan also revealed that his childhood idol was none other than The Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen. “Bruce Springsteen has always been a hero of mine,” he shared.

And when Baker confessed in whispered tones that she didn’t know who Springsteen is, Horan joked, “You shouldn’t say that much louder.”

The “Our Song” musician has long been an avid golf fan, and even founded a golf management company called Modest! Golf in 2016. Just in July, he attended The Open championship and tweeted congratulations to its winning player, Cam Smith.

