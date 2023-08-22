NewJeans Take It Back to Debut Days, Dancing to ‘Hype Boy’ With BTS’ V: Watch

Another day, another dance video from the girls of NewJeans! On Monday (Aug. 21), the K-pop group — Danielle, Haerin, Hanni, Hyein and Minji — hit the dance studio to film a TikTok of them dancing to their viral song “Hype Boy,” this time with a special guest in tow.

Instead of the girls leading the video, BTS‘ V first appears onscreen in a blue-and-pink plaid shirt, matching pink wide-leg pants and white sneakers throwing a peace sign before the track’s infectious chorus hits. The quintet then pops up around V to join him in the choreography, with the BTS members adding his own swag to the dance moves as he leads in the center.

“‘Cause I know what you like, boy/ You’re my chemical hype boy/ Open my eyes to see old days gone like a dream/ Hype boy, all I wanna/ Hype boy, gonna tell ya,” Haerin and Hanni’s voices boom from studio speakers, as they all strike a pose by the end of the post-chorus of the track.

Fans in the comments section were delighted to see the BTS member alongside the NewJeans, with one writing, “I can’t V-lieve this is happening,” and another adding, “tae dance’s so smooth and chill yet so captivating that you can’t get your eyes off him while dancing.”

V joining BTS comes less than a week after Jimin — who rarely posts to social media — joined Hanni and Danielle to perform the energetic choreo of NewJeans’ “ETA,” also on TikTok. NewJeans’ connection to the boys of BTS is through HYBE; the quintet’s independent label ADOR rests under the HYBE umbrella.

Watch V dance with NewJeans to “Hype Boy” in the video below.