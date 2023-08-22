×
NewJeans Take It Back to Debut Days, Dancing to ‘Hype Boy’ With BTS’ V: Watch

"I can't V-lieve this is happening," one fan wrote of the surprise collab with the BTS member.

NewJeans
NewJeans Siyoung Song

Another day, another dance video from the girls of NewJeans! On Monday (Aug. 21), the K-pop group — Danielle, Haerin, Hanni, Hyein and Minji — hit the dance studio to film a TikTok of them dancing to their viral song “Hype Boy,” this time with a special guest in tow.

Instead of the girls leading the video, BTSV first appears onscreen in a blue-and-pink plaid shirt, matching pink wide-leg pants and white sneakers throwing a peace sign before the track’s infectious chorus hits. The quintet then pops up around V to join him in the choreography, with the BTS members adding his own swag to the dance moves as he leads in the center.

“‘Cause I know what you like, boy/ You’re my chemical hype boy/ Open my eyes to see old days gone like a dream/ Hype boy, all I wanna/ Hype boy, gonna tell ya,” Haerin and Hanni’s voices boom from studio speakers, as they all strike a pose by the end of the post-chorus of the track.

Fans in the comments section were delighted to see the BTS member alongside the NewJeans, with one writing, “I can’t V-lieve this is happening,” and another adding, “tae dance’s so smooth and chill yet so captivating that you can’t get your eyes off him while dancing.”

V joining BTS comes less than a week after Jimin — who rarely posts to social media — joined Hanni and Danielle to perform the energetic choreo of NewJeans’ “ETA,” also on TikTok. NewJeans’ connection to the boys of BTS is through HYBE; the quintet’s independent label ADOR rests under the HYBE umbrella.

Watch V dance with NewJeans to “Hype Boy” in the video below.

@newjeans_official

Hype ‘V’oy with #BTS #V 🧸 #NewJeans #뉴진스 #NewJeans_HypeBoy #Time_to_NewJeans

♬ Hype Boy – NewJeans

