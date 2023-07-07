NewJeans Hit Intricate Choreography in ‘Super Shy’ Video, Launches Dance Challenge

NewJeans is officially back, and the girl group — which consists of members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — wants you to dance. On Friday (July 7), the K-pop stars returned with new track “Super Shy,” which also has a bubbly, dance centric music video to accompany it, as well as a fun dance challenge for the Bunnies fanbase to participate in via YouTube Shorts.

The video kicks off with Danielle riding a bicycle through a sun-drenched neighborhood on her way to meeting up with the rest of the groupmates. After the quintet is united, they all feel inspired to join an exercise group, who falls in line the K-pop stars’ intricate choreography as the infectious chorus rolls: “I’m super shy, super shy/ But wait a minute while I make you mine, make you mine/ I’m all nervous ’cause you’re on my mind all the time/ I wanna tell you but I’m super shy, super shy,” the girls take turns singing.

With the video’s abundance of intricate dance formations, waacking and flash mob scenes, the girls have partnered with YouTube Shorts for the #ImSuperShy dance challenge, in which fans can share videos of themselves doing the video’s choreography.

“We are enthralled to showcase our new song with our incredible fans on YouTube,” said NewJeans in a press release. “‘Super Shy’ is such a fun song that will sweep the listeners off their feet. Join us to enjoy this summer with the ‘Super Shy’ YouTube shorts challenge! We can’t wait to see everyone dancing along with our super cute dance moves!”

“Super Shy” — as well as previously released B-side track “New Jeans” — is set to appear on the quintet’s forthcoming EP, Get Up (the song is also the lead single for the project). The set will be released on July 21.

Watch “Super Shy” in the video above.