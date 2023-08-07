Missed NewJeans at Lollapalooza? Watch the Group’s Full Set Here

NewJeans touched down in the United States and made their first ever performance stateside at Lollapalooza on Thursday (Aug. 3). Arriving to Chicago just days after their second EP, Get Up, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, the group also made history at the first female K-pop group to grace one of the festival’s stages.

Originally livestreamed on Hulu and Weverse on the day of the NewJeans’ performance, Bunnies can now watch the group — which consists of members Danielle, Haerin, Hanni, Hyein and Minji — perform their set in full on their official YouTube page as of Monday (Aug. 7).

The girls kept the energy up with 48 minutes of performances of their most known and well loved tracks, in addition to recently released songs from Get Up. “Hype Boy” and a rock version of “Cookie” kicked off the set, while “OMG,” “Ditto” and “Super Shy” got the fans in the crowd singing and dancing their hearts out.

Following the performance, Hanni took to the group’s fan communication app, Phoning, to express gratitude for being able to appear at Lollapalooza Chicago.

“This whole experience has been so incredible and crazy and unreal and just the most amazing experience we could’ve possible [sic] experiences and I don’t know if I’ll be able to express how thankful I am to everyone in words!” the 18-year-old wrote. “Being able to perform on such an international based festival and for it to be our first stage in the US made it even more special than it already was.”

Watch NewJeans perform at Lollapalooza in the video above.